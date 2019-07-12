Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake Maintained by Washington Trust Company; F&V Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $303,850 as Share Price Rose

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,791 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27 million, down from 161,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 2131.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 55,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,844 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, up from 2,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 1.25M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.41% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Churchill Mngmt owns 23,543 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Farmers Tru Communications holds 1.06% or 20,583 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 12,000 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 38,314 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Addison Cap has invested 0.23% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Intact Inv Mgmt reported 1,500 shares. Nwq Ltd Liability Corporation owns 146,589 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 32,785 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,805 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 59,200 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Finemark Comml Bank Trust has invested 0.72% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Homrich And Berg reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technolo (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25,548 shares to 164,609 shares, valued at $9.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 4,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,356 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Wood Michael J sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Downside of the United Technologies-Raytheon Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EE, RTN and LTXB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Heico Stock Can Keep Your Portfolio Soaring – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forte Lc Adv has invested 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Compton Capital Management Ri holds 72,784 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 170,987 shares. Twin Capital accumulated 1.03% or 352,100 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Lc owns 0.48% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 90,902 shares. North Carolina-based First Personal Finance has invested 1.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wade G W & stated it has 0.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The New York-based Nottingham Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 6,425 shares. Jefferies Fincl Group holds 23,706 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Republic Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 1.65 million shares. Mitchell Cap Management invested 0.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Connecticut-based Berkley W R Corp has invested 2.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 298,307 were reported by Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Co.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon releases recast segment results in alignment with its new operating model – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Back To A Troubling 4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon to speak at Wells Fargo conference June 20 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.