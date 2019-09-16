Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake Has Lifted by Cambiar Investors Llc; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding Held by Private Asset Management Inc

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 39.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 68,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 242,411 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.15M, up from 173,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $204.44. About 1.16M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 3,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 85,695 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97 million, up from 82,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.52. About 1.57 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 12,563 shares to 60,555 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 84,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,055 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon Company (RTN) Presents at Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Raytheon offers boosterless SkyCeptor weapon for Poland’s Narew air defense system – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Tru Com has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company has invested 0.28% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bessemer Grp invested 0.78% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ghp Invest Advisors holds 0.03% or 1,328 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The California-based Signature Est Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). E&G Advsr Lp, Texas-based fund reported 3,245 shares. Smith Graham Invest Ltd Partnership holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 28,590 shares. Highland Cap Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 27,900 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 16,436 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv reported 11,686 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wms Prns Limited Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,161 shares.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,817 shares to 218,619 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 19,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,484 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 67,650 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Gruss & accumulated 6,500 shares. Harvey Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.3% or 4,400 shares. 525,000 are owned by Consulta Limited. Cornerstone Cap reported 4.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian Ltd Partnership holds 5,445 shares. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Co holds 1.18% or 34,045 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Holderness Investments accumulated 12,296 shares. Loomis Sayles LP stated it has 2,364 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle Investors owns 325,436 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Dearborn Prns Limited owns 3,914 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York-based Joel Isaacson And Lc has invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Franklin Inc owns 12.97 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney World Needs to Fix Its Fading Theme Park – Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.