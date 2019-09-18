Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake Has Boosted by Covington Capital Management; Barnett & Company Upped Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stake by $807,930

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 1,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 45,562 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.92 million, up from 43,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $200.31. About 1.18M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 17,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 72,410 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, up from 55,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $56.75. About 3.77 million shares traded or 39.72% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,451 shares to 162,505 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $177.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 15,728 shares to 113,646 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.