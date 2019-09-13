Raytheon Co (RTN) Shares Rose While Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Lifted by $30.76 Million Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Cut Holding by $689,500 as Stock Rose

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 177,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 460,014 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.99M, up from 282,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $201.32. About 418,625 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 42,600 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.43M, down from 46,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $991.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $219.36. About 10.79M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 30/04/2018 – DigiTimes: Apple to defer new MacBook Air production to 2H18

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 24,880 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And Tru holds 10,874 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Indiana Tru And owns 0.13% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,373 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 23,716 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 10,841 shares. Acg Wealth holds 2,798 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 567 shares. The Alabama-based Davis has invested 1.75% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Toth Advisory stated it has 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.13% or 41,660 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 2,518 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa owns 22,098 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Rothschild Corp Il has 6,740 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 42,375 shares to 890,040 shares, valued at $79.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 91,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Javelin missiles remotely launched from unmanned vehicle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon delivering wireless TOW missiles to US Army – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Apple (AAPL) Stock a Safe Buy After Bond Sale, Ahead of iPhone Event? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/10/2019: WB, PHR, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bearish Sentiment About Apple Is Growing – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple broke Chinese labor laws – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Philadelphia Tru Communication accumulated 147,783 shares. Confluence Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Mcf Limited Liability Co holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,248 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & Com invested in 109,278 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Ltd Company accumulated 37,843 shares. Family Firm stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mu Invs Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 34,700 shares. Rbo Com Limited Liability Company holds 57,613 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson reported 12,770 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 1.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24.35M shares. Ami Asset Management reported 300,149 shares. Meristem Family Wealth accumulated 1.86% or 30,797 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability holds 141,169 shares. Pittenger Anderson owns 0.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,823 shares.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 24,000 shares to 44,000 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.38 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.