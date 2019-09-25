Raytheon Co (RTN) Shares Rose While Skylands Capital Has Boosted Its Holding; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Reilly Financial Advisors Increased Its Position by $487,788 as Valuation Rose

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 17,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 357,454 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37 million, up from 340,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 34.96 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS BOND TRADING STUNG BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Once Giant Mortgage Business Is Now `Other’; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S FRANCISCO BLANCH ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO: BLOCKCHAIN NOT AS EFFICIENT AS SOME CURRENT TECH; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as EMEA head resigns; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 13/03/2018 – eFinancial JP: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 45,750 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96 million, up from 37,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $197.78. About 921,997 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $797.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,591 shares to 20,272 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 9,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,536 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America – This Stock Will Be An Alpha Beast Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Stock Is Hit With Another Downgrade – Barron’s” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tcw Gp has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Clean Yield stated it has 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cullinan Associates has 87,043 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 16,100 shares or 0.08% of the stock. North Carolina-based Salem Counselors has invested 2.8% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parsec Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 78,240 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.89% or 2.25M shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 6.83 million shares. Gladius Management LP accumulated 26,621 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Com has 0.41% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 297,210 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Lc holds 3.05% or 508,016 shares. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 7.78 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 21,196 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $727.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 20,950 shares to 4,950 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,275 shares, and cut its stake in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL).