Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Raised Holding by $15.10 Million; Meyer Handelman Co Has Lowered Position in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by $2.74 Million as Share Price Declined

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 82,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.19 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $174.79. About 369,644 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,407 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 28,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $252.67. About 88,378 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693 on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EE, RTN and LTXB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Raytheon and AirMap collaborate on safe drone integration into the national airspace system – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies’ Best Company After the Breakup Will Be… – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 705,776 shares to 661,349 shares, valued at $62.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Thomasville Fincl Bank has 5,966 shares. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 1,809 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 1,595 shares. Howe Rusling Inc reported 64,024 shares. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,400 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.27% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp invested in 823,430 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 47,353 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0% or 39 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 200 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 313,044 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 25,753 are owned by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited stated it has 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust owns 2.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 18,542 shares. 1,267 are held by Plancorp Limited Company. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma accumulated 27,648 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The Indiana-based Spectrum Mgmt Grp Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 92,903 are owned by Confluence Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. One Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amg National Fincl Bank owns 9,046 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. New York-based Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney has invested 1.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.17% or 83,387 shares. Ashfield Limited Co owns 0.24% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,920 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 323 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 45,300 shares to 621,683 shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Becton Dickinson (BDX) Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alaris Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alaris Pump Infusion Sets – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BD Statement on FDA Circulatory System Devices Panel Regarding Paclitaxel-Coated Devices – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77 million for 20.51 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.