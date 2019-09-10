Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Toron Capital Markets Boosted Its Stake by $653,744; As Netflix Com (NFLX) Stock Value Declined, Winch Advisory Services Increased Position by $425,420

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 1,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 12,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 11,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $294.34. About 8.23M shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Netflix Considered Buying Mark Cuban’s Theater Chain: Report — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Netflix shows it still has plenty of growth left in the U.S; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Swoops In on Female-Led Action Thriller `Close’ With Noomi Rapace; 16/04/2018 – Netflix programming binge pays off with subscriber surge; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 04/04/2018 – Yonhap: Netflix to hire locals, tap deeper into S. Korean market; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX: STRANGER THINGS S3 CAST TO INCLUDE GUEST CARY ELWES; 18/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge, sources tell…; 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Top Estimates for Quarter, Projects Continued Gains

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 3,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 97,597 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.77M, up from 94,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $189.41. About 1.20 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd holds 961 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1,721 are owned by Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation. Wms Prtn has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Foster Dykema Cabot & Inc Ma has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hartford Finance Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 695,267 shares. Virtu Financial Lc invested in 11,959 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp owns 744,580 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 7,233 shares. Oppenheimer And Company has 45,141 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Brighton Jones Limited Liability owns 3,402 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 5,529 shares to 21,075 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg Etf by 243,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 9,217 shares to 126,069 shares, valued at $20.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 10,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).