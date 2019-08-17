Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $1.20 Million as Stock Price Rose; Invacare (IVC) Holder Manatuck Hill Partners Upped Its Holding

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Invacare Corp (IVC) by 50.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.96% . The hedge fund held 150,400 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Invacare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 239,119 shares traded. Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has declined 69.43% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IVC News: 25/05/2018 – ELK CREEK PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INVACARE CORP AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – INVACARE CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ITS CASH FLOW USAGE FOR 2018 WILL BE SIMILAR TO CASH USED IN 2017; 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corp Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Invacare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVC); 09/04/2018 – INVACARE – 2020 GOALS INCLUDE COMMITMENT TO ACHIEVE $100 MLN OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE EBITDA – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Invacare Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 41 Days; 18/04/2018 – Invacare Corporation to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 6,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 19,556 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 12,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 1.89M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Raytheon, Rheinmetall expand team for US Army combat vehicle competition – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Raytheon upgrading Germany’s Patriot integrated air and missile defense system – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kingdom of Bahrain and US sign agreement for Patriot – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.29% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 38,658 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of America De reported 5.87 million shares stake. 91,916 were reported by Cumberland Prtn Limited. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak has 0.36% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Proshare Lc reported 52,155 shares. Clal Ins Ltd reported 5,650 shares. Scott And Selber Incorporated accumulated 17,939 shares. Capital Ww Invsts accumulated 0.02% or 458,025 shares. 1,195 were accumulated by Stock Yards Bankshares &. Mathes Communication invested in 1,500 shares. Patten & Patten Tn reported 1.48% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Nuwave Mgmt Lc reported 1,815 shares stake. Jlb And Assocs holds 0.81% or 21,117 shares in its portfolio. Signature Estate Invest Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 2,147 shares to 42,460 shares, valued at $16.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halfmoon Parent Inc by 7,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,027 shares, and cut its stake in Switch Inc.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 90,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,500 shares, and cut its stake in Sharpspring Inc.