Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Td Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $4.53 Million as Stock Value Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined While Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Raised Stake

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2332.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 86,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 90,007 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $75.21. About 6.05M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM CITES 8 QUALCOMM JVS, PARTNERSHIPS WITH CHINESE COS; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn Qualcomm takeover; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q EPS 80c; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNIC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CFIUS DETERMINED THERE ARE “NATIONAL SECURITY RISKS” TO THE U.S. RELATED TO DEAL PROPOSED BY BROADCOM

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 24,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 131,198 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89 million, down from 156,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $182.69. About 784,237 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 670,193 shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 154,153 shares. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp owns 28,037 shares. 57,474 were reported by Bragg Advisors. Duquesne Family Office Lc, a New York-based fund reported 948,100 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 34,105 shares. 11,814 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company. 1.39M were accumulated by Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability. Advisor Ptnrs has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 5,500 were reported by Pictet North America Sa. Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.21% or 22,865 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research holds 717,198 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Apriem Advisors, a California-based fund reported 8,427 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 78,669 shares. 1,249 are owned by Bollard Limited Liability.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) by 618,000 shares to 214,700 shares, valued at $40.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,731 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.49% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 16,500 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd reported 1.65M shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 29,438 shares. Zweig owns 57,653 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). South Texas Money Limited holds 234,746 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Zacks Invest has invested 0.41% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Regions Financial Corporation, Alabama-based fund reported 249,228 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,306 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 13,387 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated accumulated 6,360 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Farmers reported 1.06% stake. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 4,033 shares to 7,317 shares, valued at $550,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 2,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

