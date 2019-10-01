Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Salem Investment Counselors Raised Its Stake; Lkq (LKQ) Market Value Declined While Tiverton Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.43 Million

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 1395.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 9,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 10,334 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $192.13. About 2.04M shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 54,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 365,286 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.72 million, down from 420,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.82. About 1.70M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 16,962 shares to 63,102 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,848 shares, and cut its stake in Kewaunee Scientific Corp (NASDAQ:KEQU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altfest L J & invested 0.37% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 2,160 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 14,500 shares. 59,200 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc owns 776 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 606 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 177,391 shares. Mason Street holds 0.15% or 39,725 shares in its portfolio. Kames Cap Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,820 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 567 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,222 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Liability Company reported 3.79% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Advisory Rech Inc stated it has 0.31% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Us Natl Bank De has 0.21% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 431,381 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp holds 0.16% or 187,805 shares in its portfolio.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 10,779 shares to 66,175 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc owns 281 shares. First Personal Services invested in 0.02% or 2,683 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company invested in 0% or 2,715 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 60,554 shares stake. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 866 are held by Acadian Asset Management Lc. The Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 182,596 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 36,189 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability has invested 1.33% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Capital Rech Investors has 3.48 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Riverbridge has invested 0.62% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Thompson Inv holds 219,425 shares. Legacy Prtnrs owns 0.1% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 8,697 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.76M for 13.28 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.