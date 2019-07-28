Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Pittenger & Anderson Has Lowered Holding by $579,670; As Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stock Price Rose, Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Boosted Its Position

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 3,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,550 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, down from 25,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.62M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 1387.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 28,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,338 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, up from 2,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $155.63. About 2.87 million shares traded or 119.91% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM sold $2.57 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company owns 176,527 shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Wedgewood Pa reported 0.52% stake. Stonebridge Mgmt holds 0.81% or 15,483 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0.03% or 76,887 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 1,954 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 2.22 million were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp. Miller Inv Management Lp accumulated 10,665 shares or 0.4% of the stock. 455,105 are owned by Us State Bank De. 133,214 were accumulated by Sg Americas. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Motco has 31,015 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 85,311 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc holds 40,342 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fairfield Bush And holds 1,740 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 296,609 shares.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,744 shares to 67,937 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,328 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Capital Lc Nj holds 0.07% or 11,248 shares. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 14,912 shares. Scott Selber holds 17,939 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 0% or 244 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Cap LP invested 0.19% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset holds 1,903 shares. Moreover, Country Club Tru Na has 0.93% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 43,327 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech reported 0.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Loeb Ptnrs Corp has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Addison Capital invested in 0.23% or 1,699 shares. Consulate Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,522 shares. Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 48,378 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 145,000 were accumulated by Cypress Funds Limited Liability. Churchill Mngmt Corporation holds 0.11% or 23,543 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. 10,023 shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W, worth $1.84 million on Wednesday, February 13.