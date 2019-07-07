Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $552,734; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Raised Its Position by $2.42 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 30,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,816 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35M, up from 137,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 584,656 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 21.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 3,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,248 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 14,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.65. About 1.44M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 earnings per share, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.63 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. $1.84 million worth of stock was sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of stock.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 56,479 shares to 490,364 shares, valued at $21.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 8,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 5,965 shares to 221,220 shares, valued at $23.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 28,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,758 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).