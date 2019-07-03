Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Cut Its Stake by $12.08 Million as Stock Declined; As Wells Fargo (WFC) Share Price Declined, Trust Co Of Oklahoma Cut Position by $61.61 Million

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 28.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 66,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,213 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.08M, down from 231,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $173.45. About 1.24 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 1,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352.74 million, down from 8,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.96M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS BANK’S REVIEW OF BSA-AML ISSUES STILL IN PLACE, WOULDN’T SURPRISE HIM IF FOUND SOME EMPLOYEE ACTIVITY ‘BEYOND JUST A LACK OF TRAINING’; 05/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett soothes investors fears of a trade war; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Ingevity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws Wells Fargo Bank Northwest N.A. Ratings; 22/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Wells Fargo Securities 5G Forum Jun 21; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Vote Against 6 of Wells Fargo’s 12 Directors, Including CEO Timothy Sloan; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo sales push extended to wealth-management unit – Bloomberg

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 EPS, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $734.52 million for 16.61 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. The insider Wood Michael J sold $643,693. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of stock or 4,094 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com owns 116,107 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs has 2,833 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 1,500 shares. 14,993 are held by Bontempo Ohly Capital Limited Company. Skylands Capital Limited Co reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 6,756 are held by Bahl And Gaynor. 1,903 are held by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd holds 234,746 shares. 300,276 were reported by Oakmont Corporation. Minnesota-based Winslow Llc has invested 1.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). M&T Commercial Bank owns 69,720 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa has 3,435 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Monetary Management Gru invested in 825 shares. State Street has 12.29 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling Incorporated has 64,024 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 28,221 shares to 125,505 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 15,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 85 shares to 39,397 shares, valued at $788.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Utilities Sector Etf (XLU).

