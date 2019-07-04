Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Howard Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; Davis-Rea LTD Boosted Holding in Raytheon Co. (RTN)

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $173.45. About 1.24 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Have a No-Fun Friday – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN) wins $234 million US Navy contract for 23 Joint Precision Approach and Landing System – StreetInsider.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Merger Mania Lifts Raytheon, Tableau – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTN, CY, TSS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828. Wood Michael J also sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828. Wood Michael J also sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotechnology Sector Etf (Ibb) (IBB) by 4,465 shares to 59,365 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 103,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,316 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Sector Etf (Xle) (XLE).

