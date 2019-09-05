Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Fishman Jay A LTD Has Increased Its Stake; Fiserv Usd 0.01 (FISV) Market Valuation Rose While Central Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Position by $471,240

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 7,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 101,655 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.51B, up from 94,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $183.4. About 992,766 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc Usd 0.01 (FISV) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 5,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 10,976 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, down from 16,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc Usd 0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.29. About 1.65M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.1% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 1,450 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc reported 2,376 shares. Nicholas Prns Lp invested in 0.53% or 66,841 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa accumulated 55,922 shares. Regent Invest Management Llc has 6,340 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 4,301 shares. Forbes J M & Llp reported 5,725 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 59,369 shares. Montecito State Bank holds 0.42% or 15,391 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.05% or 103,050 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.23% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 502,878 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity has 302,835 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 17,089 shares to 17,794 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 28.57 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

