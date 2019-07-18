Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Fiduciary Trust Company Raised Holding; As Bank Of America (BAC) Shares Declined, Fishman Jay A LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $364.17 Million

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 43.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 10,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,769 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51 million, up from 24,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.73. About 1.59M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 209,511 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78B, down from 222,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 31.19 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANKING HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK SPEAKS AT CONF; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – NSD: (INTR) Notification on Corporate Action “Interest Payment” – BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION VAR 05/02/26 (bonds US06051GHB86); 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime-brokerage sales in the Americas; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 per barrel this year and $75 next year; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 28/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HAVE TWO MANAGING DIRECTORS IN LONDON DEPART

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 425 shares to 9,160 shares, valued at $772.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EZU) by 63,192 shares to 726,704 shares, valued at $28.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

