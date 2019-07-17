Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Has Cut Holding as Valuation Declined; Luxor Capital Group LP Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $46.39 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 4,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,555 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, down from 77,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $180.06. About 1.30 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 210.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 26,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.49M, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.62M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Blockchain Technology Disrupting a Rapidly Growing Listing of Industries and Human Capital Services; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-2 Rating To Amazon’s New Commercial Paper Program; 23/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to return to profit in 2020 – CEO; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 01/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 6,098 shares to 47,363 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB) by 9,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 EPS, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $726.99 million for 17.25 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Shares for $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 10,023 shares valued at $1.84M was made by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1.37M shares to 26,327 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:RUTH).