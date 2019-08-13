Raytheon Co. (RTN) Shareholder Davis-Rea LTD Upped Holding by $808,990; Encana (ECA) Holder Atwood & Palmer Cut Its Position

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $183.14. About 696,952 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 339,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 845 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 340,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 15.15 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 6,625 shares to 197,650 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Explosive Stocks Under $7 to Make Your First Million – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana’s Q2 beat boosted by record Anadarko, Permian production – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Encana Can Get This Fixed – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oklahoma quakes prompt Encana well completion halt – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Encana to Hold Conference Call and Webcast for 2019 Second Quarter Results on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Management Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,171 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 202,000 shares. Montag A & owns 5,774 shares. Cim Mangement Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,306 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 62,409 were reported by Shell Asset Mngmt Co. Zwj Inv Counsel has 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Girard Partners Ltd reported 0.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Bluecrest Limited has 0.38% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 38,981 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,038 shares. Washington Comml Bank reported 33,259 shares. Regent Investment Management accumulated 1,100 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dsm Prns Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,700 shares. Massachusetts-based Renaissance Invest Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.22% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).