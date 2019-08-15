Raytheon Co. (RTN) Shareholder Davis-Rea LTD Has Increased Stake by $808,990 as Stock Value Rose; Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Shareholder Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.84 Million

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.37. About 370,578 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 84,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 5.98M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418.27 million, down from 6.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 392,639 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) by 2,560 shares to 13,241 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 3,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 973,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding P.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “SunTrust Turns Bullish On Cimarex Energy, Says Permian Development Not Fully Reflected In Share Price – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cimarex Energy: XEC Stands For Excellent Execution Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cimarex Energy: Aiming For Disciplined Production Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cimarex Announces Changes to its Board of Directors: Paul N. Eckley Joins Following the Retirement of David Hentschel – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jvl Advsrs Llc invested in 2.13% or 118,151 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 355,240 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Voya Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 56,045 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Service has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 4,456 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated reported 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Ww Asset Mgmt reported 5,457 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 14,379 shares. 5,349 were accumulated by Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 13,028 shares. New Amsterdam Prns reported 11,309 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability owns 13,625 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Weik Cap Management owns 0.14% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 4,050 shares. Korea Invest Corp reported 0.01% stake.