Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $1.47 Million; Dsm Capital Partners Trimmed Its Epam Systems (EPAM) Position as Stock Price Rose

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 8,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 86,581 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.06 million, down from 95,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 1.40 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME)

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) by 21.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 150,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 559,388 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.83 million, down from 709,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $185.79. About 178,617 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.50 million for 17.04 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 162,042 shares to 188,803 shares, valued at $15.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 139,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.89 million for 41.84 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX) by 43,340 shares to 755,242 shares, valued at $190.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).