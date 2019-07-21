Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Cypress Funds Has Lifted Holding; As Dte Energy Co (DTE) Stock Value Rose, Blue Chip Partners Raised Stake

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 9,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,521 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29 million, up from 72,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $128.79. About 662,440 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy: Projects in Michigan Scheduled to Be Completed by 2022; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY RAISES FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 42% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20043 – Benedict Ilozer against DTE Energy Company- Evidentiary Hearing on May 8, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 12/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review; 13/03/2018 – New York loses appeal to block Millennium natgas pipeline; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 17/05/2018 – DTE CUTS FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 63% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – DTE GAS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S. OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy Declares Dividend of 88.25c; 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY – PROPOSED RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED BY 2022

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 145,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.40 million, up from 137,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $178.57. About 3.49 million shares traded or 66.73% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of stock or 4,094 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. SHAW RUTH G bought 2,000 shares worth $248,540.

