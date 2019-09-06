Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Axiom International Investors Has Lowered Position; Avista (AVA) Market Valuation Rose While Havens Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $908,160

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 22,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 17,296 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 34,614 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE – CO, AVISTA AND CITY AND BOROUGH OF JUNEAU REACH A SETTLEMENT IN ALASKA MERGER CASE; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE – NO COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH TRANSACTION WILL BE RECOVERED FROM AVISTA OR HYDRO ONE CUSTOMERS; 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD – SETTLEMENT IN PRINCIPLE INCLUDES PROVISIONS RELATED TO FINANCIAL PROTECTIONS FOR UTILITY AND ITS CUSTOMERS, CONSERVATION, ENVIRONMENT; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 02/05/2018 – Avista 1Q EPS 83c; 08/05/2018 – AVISTA – SETTLEMENT INCLUDES PROVISIONS ON FINANCIAL PROTECTIONS FOR UTILITY, CUSTOMERS, FINANCIAL BENEFITS THROUGH RATE CREDIT FOR OREGON CUSTOMERS; 07/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – CO AND AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista receive Federal Communications Commission approval for proposed merger; 21/03/2018 – AVISTA SEES ISSUING ABOUT $375M OF LONG-TERM DEBT IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – AVISTA 1Q OPER REV. $409.4M

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 36.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 84,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 144,095 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.24 million, down from 228,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $190.43. About 624,369 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Raytheon offers boosterless SkyCeptor weapon for Poland's Narew air defense system – PRNewswire" on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Does Raytheon's (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 29, 2019, Reuters.com published: "Third Point cuts United Technologies stake after opposing Raytheon deal – Reuters" on August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.80M for 16.65 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 707,847 shares to 2.51 million shares, valued at $457.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 237,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SMIN).

Analysts await Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.15 per share. AVA’s profit will be $13.22M for 59.23 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Avista Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.37% negative EPS growth.

