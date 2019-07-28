Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Ancora Advisors Has Upped Stake by $326,144 as Market Value Declined; As Red Hat (RHT) Share Price Rose, Moab Capital Partners Raised Position by $6.59 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 1,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,765 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34M, up from 54,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.55M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13. Jimenez Frank R had sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828.