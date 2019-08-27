Raytheon Co. (RTN) Share Value Rose While Davis-Rea LTD Lifted Its Stake; Capital Investment Counsel Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position as Valuation Declined

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 4.15M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $177.88. About 944,400 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc has 16,954 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 616,138 shares. Dodge Cox stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Foster Dykema Cabot And Communications Ma has invested 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fjarde Ap holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.27 million shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.26% or 42,205 shares in its portfolio. 37,653 were accumulated by Barry Inv Advisors Lc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 1.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Crawford Counsel Inc has 0.78% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 324,800 shares. Btim Corp invested in 471,667 shares. S&Co Inc holds 2.11% or 234,303 shares. Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.74 million shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 42,356 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. First Citizens National Bank & Trust & stated it has 0.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Optimum Inv Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 17,476 shares.

