Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Value Declined While Washington Trust Company Increased Holding; Ems Capital LP Decreased Position in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) as Shares Rose

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $134.23. About 827,493 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 2131.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 55,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,844 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35 million, up from 2,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.65. About 1.30 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR on Friday, February 8.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84M on Wednesday, February 13. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of stock or 4,094 shares.

