Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Price Rose While Westwood Holdings Group Decreased Its Position; City Office Reit (CIO) Holder Nuveen Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $2.26 Million

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 22,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 325,114 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.20M, down from 347,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.19 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (CIO) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 205,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 687,633 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, down from 892,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $525.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 441,560 shares traded or 22.66% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) by 70,725 shares to 570,500 shares, valued at $16.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $771.25M for 16.20 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.26 million for 11.67 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% negative EPS growth.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 450,409 shares to 2.69 million shares, valued at $26.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.