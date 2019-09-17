Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Price Rose While Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Upped Holding; As Carnival (CCL) Shares Declined, Portland Investment Counsel Lifted Its Position by $1.12 Million

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 116.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 2,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 5,470 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $951,000, up from 2,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $200.21. About 1.56M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 2.51M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal ltineraries; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional T; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal Itineraries; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was made by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 10,656 shares to 91,958 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 44,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,700 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 43,327 shares to 1,803 shares, valued at $92,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,395 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Capital Management Llc.