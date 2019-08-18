Raytheon Co (RTN) Position Has Increased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc; As American Tower (AMT) Market Value Rose, Mar Vista Investment Partners Upped Stake

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 115,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254.07M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.68M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 341.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 73,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 95,103 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, up from 21,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 1.48 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1,314 were reported by Foster Motley Incorporated. Texas Yale invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). North Star Inv Corporation reported 600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 250 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.1% or 63,088 shares. Ifrah Serv holds 2,207 shares. Franklin Resource reported 3.76 million shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank owns 88,407 shares. Srb Corp accumulated 3,894 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Advisors reported 25 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 2,326 shares. Peddock Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Alps Advsrs Incorporated reported 2,696 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 1.88 million shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 10,640 shares to 311,363 shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 12,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,776 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.