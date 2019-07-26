Raytheon Co. (RTN) Position Boosted by Davis-Rea Ltd; Pepsico (PEP) Stake Boosted by Jensen Investment Management Inc

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 204,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.30M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.90M, up from 4.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28M shares traded or 1.37% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.45M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt owns 77,221 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Company holds 165,213 shares. 8,723 are held by Ftb Advsr. Sun Life Inc owns 479 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 181 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 609,044 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 12,000 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Renaissance Inv Gru Ltd has invested 2.22% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Horan Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 700 shares. Eagle Ridge Management holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 47,353 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Delaware owns 75,123 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. New York-based Loeb Partners has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Old Dominion Mgmt Inc has 0.19% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 3,142 shares. Anderson Hoagland And has invested 1.35% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bowling Portfolio Ltd Com reported 11,189 shares stake.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693. $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13.

