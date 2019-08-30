Raytheon Co (RTN) Market Value Rose While Toronto Dominion Bank Has Decreased Its Stake; Stadion Money Management Decreased Its Position in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) by $300,586

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 21,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 205,576 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.42 million, down from 227,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $182.79. About 68,259 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 23.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 2,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 6,927 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, down from 9,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $149.96. About 34,309 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,577 shares to 17,085 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America I (NYSE:RGA).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $787.65M for 15.87 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $653.55 million for 18.20 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

