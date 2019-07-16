Raytheon Co (RTN) Market Value Declined While Shell Asset Management Co Has Increased Position; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake by $12.37 Million as Share Value Declined

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 209,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 489,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.31M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.48 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 2,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,409 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 59,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $178.13. About 1.41M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum’s Recent Acquisition Looks to Be Paying Off – Motley Fool” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Surprise Q1 loss drags down Marathon Petroleum – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum: A Great Dividend Stock That Will Get Even Cheaper – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 350,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $112.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 262,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 705,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,907 were reported by Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc. Bp Public Limited Company reported 0.16% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Barclays Plc invested in 0.07% or 1.75 million shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.13% or 40,276 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation has 0.45% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 11,303 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 300,000 are owned by Masters Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. First Business Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Shine Inv Advisory Inc has invested 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Howe & Rusling Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 979 shares. Bb&T accumulated 53,922 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corporation owns 652 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Co reported 3,720 shares stake. Beech Hill Advsr reported 42,326 shares. Mitchell Capital Management owns 17,487 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Remember Your History When It Comes to United Technologies Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RTN, SSFN AND MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84M. 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 871,447 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $15.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 41,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 976,004 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).