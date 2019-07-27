Raytheon Co. (RTN) Market Value Declined While Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Increased Its Stake; Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,805 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 8,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.55 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 106,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 6.22M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of stock. 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. On Wednesday, May 22 GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gsa Prtnrs Llp reported 31,957 shares. 18,803 are held by Dynamic Capital Mgmt. Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 14,239 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 3.15 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jnba invested in 462 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 111,890 shares. Bell State Bank holds 0.31% or 97,316 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B & Incorporated owns 27,074 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.01% or 158,900 shares in its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 3,524 shares. Nordea Inv Management stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.05% or 1.52M shares. Ftb has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 872 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation reported 123,900 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 23,766 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.57% or 2.98 million shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs Incorporated reported 4,888 shares. Synovus holds 0.04% or 12,039 shares. 1,691 are held by Sns Financial Group Inc Ltd Company. Riggs Asset Managment Inc reported 562 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd has 600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 406,909 shares. The Maryland-based Wms Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 343,997 were reported by Artisan Partners Partnership. Telemus Ltd Company owns 5,344 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.19% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Monetary Mgmt owns 825 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,354 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W also sold $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares. On Wednesday, February 13 Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 3,501 shares.