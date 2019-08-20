Raytheon Co. (RTN) Market Valuation Rose While Peloton Wealth Strategists Increased by $342,160 Its Stake; As Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Shares Declined, Gabelli Securities Decreased by $8.62 Million Its Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 10,805 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 8,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $179.19. About 1.71 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 97,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 32,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 130,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $103.46. About 2.99M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Spdr Etf (XLF) by 78,977 shares to 13,105 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Raytheon, Rheinmetall expand team for US Army combat vehicle competition – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN) Secures $105.5M Contract from NATO to Upgrade Germany’s Patriot Integrated Air & Missile Defense System – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “United Technologies says Raytheon merger will return $20B to shareholders by 2023 – Boston Business Journal” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kingdom of Bahrain and US sign agreement for Patriot – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A And Associate Incorporated accumulated 0.1% or 5,774 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Inv Mngmt Limited Company has 0.41% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,771 shares. 2,350 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Captrust Fincl, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,144 shares. Capital Investors has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 458,025 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 161,505 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 21 shares. 318,911 were accumulated by United Serv Automobile Association. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co accumulated 58 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated reported 32,785 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Advsr has 0.07% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 2,292 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Delaware owns 75,123 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. 7,341 are owned by Investment Advsrs Limited Company. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested in 4,640 shares.