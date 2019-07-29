Raytheon Co. (RTN) Market Valuation Declined While Peloton Wealth Strategists Lifted Holding by $342,160; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding in Workday (WDAY) as Market Valuation Rose

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 172.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 253,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.14M, up from 147,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $7.27 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 509,450 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,805 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 8,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 292,581 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J also sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares. $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM) by 8,300 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 53,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $31.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

