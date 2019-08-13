Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding Upped by Washington Trust Company; Bahl & Gaynor Position In Synnex (SNX) Was Lifted

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 2131.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 55,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 57,844 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, up from 2,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 26,498 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 6,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 57,675 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50 million, up from 50,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 4,184 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX SEES 2Q REV. $4.58B TO $4.78B, EST. $4.75B

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Llc reported 2,500 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,512 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated reported 1.21 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 136,292 shares. Fort Point Prtnrs Limited Co invested in 0.09% or 1,152 shares. 2,148 were reported by Lodestar Inv Counsel Llc Il. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.23% or 312,818 shares. Charter has 8,270 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking invested 0.21% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Park Natl Oh owns 1,155 shares. 62,409 are owned by Shell Asset Mgmt Co. M&R Capital Mngmt invested in 25 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 5,880 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 609,044 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,509 shares to 113,095 shares, valued at $12.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,530 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Public Ltd Com owns 63,438 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 16,498 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 87 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Management has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Oak Oh invested in 10,507 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Starr Interest Inc has invested 0.08% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Hsbc Pcl reported 26,394 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 61,337 shares. Frontier Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 532 shares. Icon Advisers accumulated 12,900 shares. Shelton Mgmt owns 283 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Northern Trust owns 0.03% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 1.18 million shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SYNNEX Corporation Expands Cybersecurity Portfolio with Sophos – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synnex Continues To Grow As The Stock Continues To Fall – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are SYNNEX Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SNX) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SYNNEX Corporation Named North American Distribution Partner of the Year by Digi International – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Synnex Corp. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.