Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding Held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd; Dudley & Shanley Holding in Abm Industries (ABM) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Abm Industries (ABM) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc analyzed 19,069 shares as the company's stock rose 14.91% . The hedge fund held 971,541 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.86M, down from 990,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Abm Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 387,196 shares traded or 13.37% up from the average. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 108.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 33,817 shares as the company's stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 65,088 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.32M, up from 31,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $199. About 1.46M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,767 shares to 8,291 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 38,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,831 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $414.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 6,600 shares to 463,107 shares, valued at $24.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 280,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).