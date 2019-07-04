Raytheon Co. (RTN) Holding Held by Davis-Rea Ltd; Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Shares Rose While Davis-Rea LTD Cut Holding

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (BIP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 36,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,972 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 180,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 161,201 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.41% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure Completes Sale of Chilean Transmission Business; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 09/04/2018 – Buckhead Investment Partners Rebrands Itself to Become BIP Wealth; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure Completes Annual Filings; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $173.45. About 1.24M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il

Analysts await Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BIP’s profit will be $231.42M for 13.21 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Kj Harrison And Partners has 0.31% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tennessee-based Reliant Investment Limited Liability Co has invested 3.11% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Huntington Comml Bank has 0.08% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 24,987 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 658,008 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 43,117 shares. 1,156 were accumulated by First Interstate Comml Bank. British Columbia Invest owns 85,789 shares. Bontempo Ohly Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.98% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 10,396 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited reported 1,387 shares. Cls Ltd Llc holds 216 shares. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Allstate Corp accumulated 0.14% or 28,313 shares.