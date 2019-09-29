Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding Has Lifted by Cambiar Investors Llc; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut as Stock Rose

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 39.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 68,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 242,411 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.15M, up from 173,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.36 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 60,180 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, down from 64,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 16,015 shares to 204,373 shares, valued at $29.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 23,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,949 shares, and cut its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dumont And Blake Ltd Liability has 0.33% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 4,615 shares. 420 were accumulated by Security Natl Tru. Moreover, Brookmont Cap Mngmt has 1.99% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 18,997 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 257,795 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 1,664 are held by Alpha Cubed Invs Llc. The Pennsylvania-based Peoples Financial Svcs has invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Proshare Advisors Llc holds 48,866 shares. Wagner Bowman has 1,433 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Kwmg Lc owns 14,542 shares. Invesco Limited reported 1.46M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 79 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 41,660 shares. Barrett Asset Management Lc holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $145.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,300 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.