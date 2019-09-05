Raytheon Co. (RTN) Holding Has Increased by Davis-Rea Ltd; As Atlantic Pwr (AT) Share Price Rose, Mangrove Partners Has Cut Holding

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.68M market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.37. About 230,928 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q EPS 12c; 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER; 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12; 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company's stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $185.27. About 1.14M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation invested in 1,457 shares. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.13% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hamilton Point Advsr Limited reported 32,103 shares stake. Moreover, Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.25% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 154,319 shares. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,965 shares. Moreover, Caprock Grp Inc has 0.07% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 268,709 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co reported 10,000 shares stake. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 37,154 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Llc stated it has 6,988 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 4,305 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kessler Inv Grp Ltd Com owns 368 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank And Trust has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: "Third Point cuts United Technologies stake after opposing Raytheon deal – Reuters" on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Top Pentagon Official Has "No Major Concerns" With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance" published on August 28, 2019

Analysts await Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 266.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AT’s profit will be $5.48M for 11.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Atlantic Power Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84,460 were accumulated by Eqis Capital Mgmt. Bailard Inc owns 58,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Company reported 20,150 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 0% or 421,456 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0% stake. Walthausen Lc accumulated 1.37 million shares. Group owns 69,217 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 5.59M shares. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). 688,485 are owned by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 1.08 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Century has 34,334 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 587 shares in its portfolio.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 177,091 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 33,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN).