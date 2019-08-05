Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Westpac Banking Has Cut Holding as Share Price Rose; Lafleur & Godfrey Has Cut Its Holding in Conocophillips (COP) by $693,990 as Shares Declined

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 780 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 19,858 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62B, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.27 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 10,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 238,469 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92M, down from 248,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 7.70 million shares traded or 25.94% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS FULLY EXPOSED TO MIDLAND/CUSHING DIFFERENTIAL; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS HAS FILED AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN COURTS IN HONG KONG, LONDON AND ELSEWHERE; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 29/03/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mngmt reported 2,722 shares. Farmers holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 20,583 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 876,231 shares. Ghp Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Telemus Cap Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sns Fincl Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,691 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 1St Source Financial Bank reported 2,947 shares. Gam Ag has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,539 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.18% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 68,916 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 1,500 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Murphy owns 7,033 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Conning holds 6,081 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 0.08% or 19,900 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 430 shares.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18 million for 15.56 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J also sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 4,094 shares.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 41,782 shares to 404,428 shares, valued at $42.08 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 11,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Financial Gru Incorporated has invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3.25 million shares. Minnesota-based Sit Invest Assoc has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Goodman Fincl Corporation has 0.41% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Stock Yards Commercial Bank & holds 60,579 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.59% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Company owns 9,458 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc LP has 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 220 shares. Beacon Grp holds 0.17% or 15,609 shares. D E Shaw Comm reported 6.04 million shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 10,078 shares. 115,539 were accumulated by Bollard Grp Limited Liability. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Limited Co reported 373,280 shares. Wright Invsts Ser reported 0.26% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 4,344 shares.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6,170 shares to 37,726 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 17,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc.