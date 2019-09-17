Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $398,419; Cadinha & Co Decreased Apple (AAPL) Position as Stock Value Rose

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 15,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,939 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, down from 23,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $219.96. About 5.94M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Services Rev $9.19B; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Dutch Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Green Apple 2018-1 Nhg B.V; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple is rumored to be interested in Condé Nast; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 2,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 24,803 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $199.99. About 496,481 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 48,450 are owned by Hartford Invest. Lenox Wealth Management owns 35 shares. First Citizens Bank & Tru invested in 0.06% or 2,878 shares. Chemical Commercial Bank owns 2,962 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Advisory Service owns 1,743 shares. 92,434 are owned by Burney. First Personal Fin invested in 0.03% or 505 shares. James Investment Rech stated it has 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Us Retail Bank De holds 0.21% or 431,381 shares. South State owns 35,170 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Jacobs & Co Ca stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Callahan Limited Company accumulated 3,000 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 62,684 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.08% or 77,021 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa accumulated 0.91% or 4,565 shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $603.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC) by 15,190 shares to 42,060 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Services Inc by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,100 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 5.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Covington Investment reported 32,283 shares stake. Moon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). North Amer Corp owns 96,531 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. Epoch Prtn owns 938,205 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has 708,891 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants has 1.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 81,143 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP reported 10,346 shares. Private Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.75% or 81,680 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs reported 10,929 shares. Allen Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,740 shares. 1.36M are held by Harding Loevner Lp. Denali Advisors Lc accumulated 0.03% or 900 shares. Essex Serv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 60,665 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 109,522 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.43 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

