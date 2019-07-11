Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Scotia Capital Cut Its Position as Market Value Declined; Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder Cortland Associates Has Trimmed Stake by $494,832 as Share Price Rose

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 39.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 4,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,391 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $769,000, down from 12,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 4.47M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 5,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,775 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 21,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $178.08. About 1.44 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 26.98 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 41,088 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $3.90M were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 72,083 shares to 278,681 shares, valued at $46.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 132,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 990,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 126,520 shares to 9.36M shares, valued at $498.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 15,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84M worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 10,023 shares. The insider Jimenez Frank R sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828.

