Raytheon Co. (RTN) Holder Peloton Wealth Strategists Boosted Its Position by $342,160 as Market Value Rose; Cs Mckee LP Has Boosted Its 3M Company (MMM) Holding

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 59,450 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35M, up from 55,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 2.26M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 10,805 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 8,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $185.27. About 1.14 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,300 shares to 43,100 shares, valued at $10.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Raytheon delivering wireless TOW missiles to US Army – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Raytheon offers boosterless SkyCeptor weapon for Poland’s Narew air defense system – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company (RTN) – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson Lc invested 0.19% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.36% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Colony Group Inc Ltd owns 8,901 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.19% stake. Intrust Financial Bank Na has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.27% or 72,555 shares in its portfolio. Homrich Berg reported 4,305 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Eagle Ridge Invest has invested 1.27% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 25,801 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 19,858 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 8,076 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Clearbridge Invests Lc holds 0.49% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 3.02M shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks stated it has 7,990 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 89,708 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc stated it has 43,922 shares. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.13% or 2,906 shares. 10,428 are owned by Leavell Investment Mngmt. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,870 shares. Adirondack Co invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bluestein R H & Co invested in 0.19% or 16,425 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 3,698 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,978 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 504,554 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated holds 0.54% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 13,990 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 26,273 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The owns 300,199 shares. Old Republic Intll invested in 148,500 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested in 293,816 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3M Stock Isnâ€™t Crumbling, but Itâ€™s No Bargain Either – Investorplace.com” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM EROS BUD RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.