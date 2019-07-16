Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Origin Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake by $418,600 as Stock Declined; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder First Trust Advisors LP Cut Its Position

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,785 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, down from 34,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 919,263 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 20,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,328 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44M, down from 128,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $125.28. About 278,113 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Shares for $1.84 million were sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. Wood Michael J had sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) by 53,000 shares to 57,060 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 70,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull Monroe Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,496 shares. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware has invested 0.28% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fdx Advsrs holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 12,917 shares. Cambiar Investors Llc stated it has 0.75% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Piedmont Inc owns 57,822 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Lc has 0.31% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Artisan Prtn Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 343,997 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 4 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 0.16% stake. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 493 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sigma Investment Counselors reported 2,275 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 1,120 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt stated it has 1,245 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 958 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 earnings per share, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $727.00 million for 17.21 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on July, 19. HDB’s profit will be $710.55 million for 33.32 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality.