Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Ipswich Investment Management Co Cut Its Holding by $501,008 as Shares Rose; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Cut Its Federated Investors Pa (FII) Holding by $2.04 Million as Share Price Rose

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 2,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 24,844 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32M, down from 27,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $191.28. About 3.12 million shares traded or 80.20% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME)

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc Pa (FII) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 63,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 134,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, down from 198,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 357,099 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – BTPS WILL RETAIN A 29.5 PERCENT SHARE IN HERMES AND WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN HERMES’ STRATEGIES AS A CLIENT; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF FEDERATED AND BTPS; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 06/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 12/03/2018 – Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Management LLC Exits Federated Investors; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 60% of Hermes Fund Managers From BT Pension Scheme

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49M for 16.72 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $64.28M for 11.84 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 25,350 shares to 241,925 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

