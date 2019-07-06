Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Gideon Capital Advisors Has Increased Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Has Raised by Duncker Streett & Company Inc

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 114.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 3,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,821 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 3,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.65. About 1.30 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 4,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,181 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 17,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Gru Ltd Llc has 23,344 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Co reported 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cim Mangement holds 4,233 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 23,055 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh reported 3,113 shares. Cypress Cap stated it has 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Olstein Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 1.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian Capital LP reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Associate Lc invested in 6.13 million shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kidder Stephen W reported 1.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Company has 30,414 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Investec Asset owns 130,255 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1,878 were accumulated by Piershale Fincl Gp.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $225,500 was sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,328 shares to 60,095 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Wood Michael J. Lawrence Taylor W also sold $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13.

