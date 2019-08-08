Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Fishman Jay A LTD Has Upped Holding by $1.36 Billion; Daiwa Securities Group Has Cut Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Position by $730,436; Stock Price Rose

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 9,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 58,371 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, down from 67,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $90.85. About 1.86 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 7,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 101,655 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.51 billion, up from 94,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $184.54. About 1.29 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 3.00M shares to 23.50M shares, valued at $38.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry by 19,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (Prn) (NYSE:V).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. 10,023 shares valued at $1.84 million were sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $535.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,110 shares to 35,467 shares, valued at $4.57B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,330 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.