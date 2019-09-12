Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Farmers Trust Co Has Raised Its Holding by $1.03 Million; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Cibc World Markets Decreased Position as Stock Value Rose

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 9,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 196,216 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.26 million, down from 205,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.27. About 1.33 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 5,973 shares as the company's stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 26,556 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62M, up from 20,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $194.1. About 120,883 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500.



Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22,700 shares to 154,015 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,692 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Graham & Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 28,590 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 87,184 shares. Permanens Cap Limited Partnership holds 311 shares. 31,433 were reported by Creative Planning. Motco reported 32,349 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assoc owns 0.13% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 511,993 shares. L & S Advsr Inc invested in 0.2% or 8,544 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1,638 were reported by Meridian Investment Counsel. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd owns 127,895 shares. Moreover, Shine Advisory has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 491 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.35% or 362,183 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0.23% or 80,884 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 2,539 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd, Michigan-based fund reported 87,356 shares.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 31,505 shares to 508,023 shares, valued at $108.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (Call) (NYSE:CNQ) by 166,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, S&Co has 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Rathbone Brothers Plc owns 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 6,070 shares. Bennicas Assoc has 21,550 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability Co invested in 7,239 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Winch Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 127 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Camarda Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% or 1,334 shares. Sky Invest Group Limited Liability holds 0.27% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 11,311 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 181,343 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sequoia Financial reported 0.16% stake. Qs Limited Liability Corporation has 142,407 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Twin accumulated 0.04% or 9,314 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.22% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.14% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 18,377 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.36M shares.

