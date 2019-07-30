Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Diversified Trust Co Boosted Its Holding by $846,846; Pvh (PVH) Holding Maintained by Guggenheim Capital Llc

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 12,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,907 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, up from 108,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $88.05. About 407,702 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 28.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 23/03/2018 – Here are the 6 clues telling @JimCramer that $PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 17/04/2018 – PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Re; 29/03/2018 – PVH Looks to Denim, International, Possible Acquisition for Busy 2018; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 5% TO $439 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PVH Forges Partnership With WWF to Protect Global Water Re; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Rev $2.31B

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 127.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 4,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,312 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 3,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $187.63. About 300,168 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,408 activity.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 126,170 shares to 15,997 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 38,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,853 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) or 5,257 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 0% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 3,617 shares. Strs Ohio has 46,219 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 44 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 303 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Pictet Asset Limited invested 0.01% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Sun Life Finance Inc invested in 0% or 129 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 6,300 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 35,266 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,815 shares. Growth Ltd Partnership reported 30,000 shares. Shell Asset Management Commerce has 0.01% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 3,708 shares. Nomura Holdings accumulated 62,100 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De owns 541,139 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Wood Michael J sold $643,693.

