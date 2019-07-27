Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Increased Position; As Ppl (PPL) Shares Declined, Moors & Cabot Trimmed by $617,117 Its Holding

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, up from 91,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.55M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 3.52M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Limited accumulated 536 shares. Ci Investments has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co holds 51,033 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Zweig, a Alabama-based fund reported 57,653 shares. Adirondack Tru stated it has 0.11% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 68,577 were accumulated by Gulf Intl National Bank & Trust (Uk). Anderson Hoagland Company owns 11,989 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Synovus Fincl invested in 0.04% or 12,039 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 302,511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,644 shares. Daiwa Group reported 11,217 shares stake. Whittier Tru Co owns 29,814 shares. Patten Grp Incorporated holds 11,834 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us holds 351,203 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 8,970 shares to 24,250 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 20,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,300 shares, and cut its stake in Washington Reit (NYSE:WRE).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Shares for $1.84M were sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. Wood Michael J also sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 8,800 shares to 17,600 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc New.

